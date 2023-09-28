Windsor

    • Driver stopped going 168 km/hr on E.C. Row: WPS

    Windsor police have charged a driver going 68 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on E.C. Row Expressway.

    Police say the vehicle was clocked travelling 168 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone on EC Row at Central on Thursday.

    The driver has been charged with stunt driving. Their licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle will be impounded for 14 days.

