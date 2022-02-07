Driver pleads guilty in connection with fatal hit-and-run that killed a Windsor boy

Christopher Filiault, 46, pleaded guilty to failing to remain and obstruction of justice in relation to the November 2020 death of a seven-year-old boy.

Filiault, who is out on bail, pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing in Windsor’s provincial courthouse Monday.

He pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle in a reckless manner by failing to stop and leave his identification with authorities, and for intentionally attempting to obstruct justice by destroying evidence on a vehicle.

Filiault was also charged with criminal negligence causing death, but it’s not clear what will happen with that part of the indictment.

According to assistant crown attorney Jennifer Holmes, the facts in the case will be read into the record on March 24.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. police say a pedestrian was struck on Jefferson Boulevard near Haig Avenue on Windsor’s east end.

The child was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The next day, Windsor police released a still image from surveillance video of the vehicle they suspected hit the young boy before the driver fled the scene.

Police described it as a silver-coloured SUV or crossover-type vehicle with front-end damage.

On Nov. 18, police released even more images of the suspect vehicle and focused their search in the geographical area bound by Jefferson, Pillette, South National and Tecumseh Road.

By Thursday, Nov. 19 police had a home on Chandler Boulevard taped off where a silver-coloured minivan could be seen in the driveway, its window taped off with police evidence tape.

It wasn’t until Friday, Nov. 27, police announced the vehicle seized from the Chandler Blvd. home was in the fact the vehicle they were looking for.

On Monday, Nov. 30, police announced the arrest of Filiault and the three charges laid against him.

Today, three memorials are still intact along Jefferson Blvd. near the scene of the collision.

The memorials were first placed on Nov. 20, during a vigil organized by the residents who lived in the area.

“This neighbourhood, we’re a family,” Trisha Robinson, a neighbour of the victim’s family told CTV News on Nov. 20, 2020.

“When we lose one of our neighbours, it’s like losing one of our own children. We look out for each other and we wanted to show the family that we’re here to support them in any way that we can.”