Driver facing careless driving charge after transport trucks crash on Highway 401
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021 12:08PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 27, 2021 1:13PM EDT
A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent OPP have charged the operator of a transport truck with careless driving after a crash on Highway 401.
Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle on the 401 East Bound near the 69 kilometer marker on Monday around 4:44 p.m.
One driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed temporarily for cleanup and were re-opened a short time later.