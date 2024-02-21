WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash that sent 3 to hospital

    Walker Road is closed between 12th Concession and North Side Road for a collision investigation in McGregor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Walker Road is closed between 12th Concession and North Side Road for a collision investigation in McGregor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A Harrow resident is facing a careless driving charge after a three-vehicle crash on Walker Road sent three people to hospital on Tuesday.

    According to Essex County OPP, at approximately 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday, police, EMS and fire crews responded to the 9700-block of Walker Road in the Town of Essex for a three-vehicle collision.

    Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    As a result of the crash, a 30-year-old resident of Harrow has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

    Walker Road was closed between North Side Road and 12th Concession Road for several hours to assist with the investigation but has since been reopened. 

