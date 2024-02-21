Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash that sent 3 to hospital
A Harrow resident is facing a careless driving charge after a three-vehicle crash on Walker Road sent three people to hospital on Tuesday.
According to Essex County OPP, at approximately 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday, police, EMS and fire crews responded to the 9700-block of Walker Road in the Town of Essex for a three-vehicle collision.
Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the crash, a 30-year-old resident of Harrow has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.
Walker Road was closed between North Side Road and 12th Concession Road for several hours to assist with the investigation but has since been reopened.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It's already hurricane season in the waters of the Atlantic. That could spell danger with La Nina coming
Ocean temperatures in the North Atlantic are historically warm for this early in the year, raising the risk of a hyperactive storm season that could also be supercharged by a budding La Nina.
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
What's 'ungraded beef'? Here's what you need to know
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not a mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
A pacemaker for the brain helped a woman with crippling depression. It may soon be available widely
Researchers say a treatment called deep brain stimulation could eventually help many of the millions of patients with depression that resists other treatments.
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
Divorce of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner is finalized, officially ending their marriage
A judge has declared that Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, are now legally divorced, according to court records filed Tuesday.
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
'Rust' weapons handler stands trial for on-set shooting by Alec Baldwin
The trial of 'Rust' chief weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez over the death of the film's cinematographer starts on Wednesday, in a case likely to shape actor Alec Baldwin's defence of his role in Hollywood's first on-set shooting fatality in nearly 30 years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
-
Three people displaced after fire at Kitchener affordable housing complex
Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.
-
Three arrests made following Brantford shooting investigation, drugs and guns seized
Brantford police have seizing drugs and firearms and arrested three people as a result of a shooting investigation.
London
-
London seeks to end the annual turf war over naturalized front yards
Proposed changes to the Yard and Lot Maintenance By-law would clarify rules for growing wildflowers and plants as an alternative to grass lawns.
-
Double fatal crash closes highway near Lucknow
Two people have died following a crash east of Lucknow, Ont.
-
Debate to ban graphic anti-abortion signs in London might be delayed until summer
A political push at city hall to forbid the display of graphic anti-abortion signs in public spaces might be headed back to the drawing board.
Barrie
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
OLG will announce the winner once they claim this life-changing windfall at the OLG Prize Centre.
-
Attempted murder charges laid after knife attack
Paramedics called police once they determined the victim was suffering from knife wounds.
-
Recent snowfall brought out OPP's weekend snowmobile patrol
Patrollers were checking riders for signs of impairment, and their sleds for required 2024 registration validation stickers, proof of insurance, and 2024 OFSC trail passes.
Northern Ontario
-
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
-
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
-
What's 'ungraded beef'? Here's what you need to know
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not a mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Ottawa
-
Winning $100K Encore ticket sold in Ottawa, $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Kawartha Lakes
Ontario residents are asked to check their tickets, as Tuesday’s draw had multiple winners.
-
Mild temperatures in Ottawa making a come back Wednesday
The higher than normal temperatures are making a come back on Wednesday with a forecasted high of 4 C in Ottawa.
-
Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa: TSN 1200
A new professional sports team is coming to Ottawa, sources tell TSN 1200.
Toronto
-
Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
-
What's 'ungraded beef'? Here's what you need to know
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not a mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
-
Drivers in Toronto could soon see big hike in fines for parking violations
Drivers in the city could soon face even steeper fines for parking violations, with proposed penalty increases for more than 100 offences.
Montreal
-
Marc-Andre Grenon guilty in 2000 murder, sex assault of Quebec college student
A Quebec Superior Court judge on Tuesday described Marc-André Grenon as a morally and sexually depraved killer as he sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin in 2000.
-
Quebec woman pushing for mental health support dogs to be certified as service animals
A Quebec woman is calling for specific requirements for dogs who provide mental health support to be certified as service animals.
-
Woman-run Quebec company making home renovations easy for DIYers
It's been 25 years since Elaine Paquin and her partner, Ginette Pouliot, came up with the idea for Smart Tiles, an easy-to-do, peel-and-stick decorative tile company.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Halifax’s Victoria Park tent encampment dealing with rat problem
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
-
N.S. volunteer firefighters upset by long waits for paramedics at crash scenes
Volunteer firefighters say they're feeling "helpless" as they endure long waits for paramedics to arrive at health emergencies in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.
Winnipeg
-
'We just want people to pay their tickets': Winnipeg looking to recoup parking fines with new program
The City of Winnipeg is cracking down on drivers with unpaid parking tickets.
-
Winnipeggers in handful of neighbourhoods asked to use cottage rules to cut down on water use
Winnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
-
Manitoba community mourns five people killed by man accused of first-degree murder
People in Carman, Manitoba are scheduled to gather today for the funeral of five people killed in what RCMP have called an unimaginable tragedy.
Calgary
-
RCMP investigating fatal crash near Claresholm, Alta.
RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal crash east of Claresholm, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination rates
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
-
Calgary animal cruelty cases see three people charged
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau set to make housing announcement in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Edmonton today.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Stabbing at West Edmonton Mall leaves 2 with serious injuries
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
Vancouver
-
'He's lucky to be alive': Business owner shot by masked robbers in Surrey
Video has surfaced that appears to show a terrifying attempted robbery unfolding at a Surrey jewelry store where the owner was reportedly shot four times over the weekend.
-
City of Vancouver blocks Donnelly Group from selling Granville Street restaurant
The ongoing restructuring of a well-known Vancouver hospitality company hit a snag last week, when a B.C. Supreme Court judge declined to approve the sale of a restaurant on Granville Street.
-
Local First Nations make case for seats on Vancouver Police Board
With several vacancies on the Vancouver Police Board, the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh Nations are pushing to have their members appointed to the civilian body, which provides oversight and governance to the Vancouver Police Department.