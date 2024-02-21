Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash that sent 3 to hospital

A Harrow resident is facing a careless driving charge after a three-vehicle crash on Walker Road sent three people to hospital on Tuesday.

According to Essex County OPP, at approximately 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday, police, EMS and fire crews responded to the 9700-block of Walker Road in the Town of Essex for a three-vehicle collision.

Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, a 30-year-old resident of Harrow has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

Walker Road was closed between North Side Road and 12th Concession Road for several hours to assist with the investigation but has since been reopened.