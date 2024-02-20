WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Walker Road reopens in McGregor after crash sends 3 drivers to hospital

    Walker Road was closed between 12th Concession and North Side Road for a collision investigation in McGregor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Source: Austin Kell) Walker Road was closed between 12th Concession and North Side Road for a collision investigation in McGregor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Source: Austin Kell)
    Share

    Essex County OPP say a three-vehicle crash has sent three drivers to hospital and closed a section of Walker Road in McGregor.

    Walker Road was closed between 12th Concession and North Side Road for a collision investigation. It has since reopened.

    Police responded to the incident just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

    The drivers' injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

