WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP charged a 23-year-old driver for going 70 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

Police say the vehicle was clocked at 170 km/hr on Highway 401. The max speed limit on the 401 in Essex County is 100 km/hr.

The driver is charged with stunt driving.

OPP are urging everyone to have the conversation about the need to slowdown.