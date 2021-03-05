Advertisement
Driver charged for going 170km/hr on Highway 401 in Essex County
Published Friday, March 5, 2021 9:19AM EST
Police say the vehicle was going 170 km/hr on Highway 401 in Essex County. (Courtesy OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP charged a 23-year-old driver for going 70 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.
Police say the vehicle was clocked at 170 km/hr on Highway 401. The max speed limit on the 401 in Essex County is 100 km/hr.
The driver is charged with stunt driving.
OPP are urging everyone to have the conversation about the need to slowdown.