LONDON, ONT. -- A collision between two pickup trucks near Essex sent one person to hospital.

The crash happened Thursday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 15 and Essex Road 12.

OPP say a passenger in one of the vehicles was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

A 28-year-old driver from Essex was charged with failing to yield to traffic on through highway.

A stop sign at the intersection also had to be replaced.