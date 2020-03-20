Driver charged following crash between two pickups
Published Friday, March 20, 2020 9:45AM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 20, 2020 9:53AM EDT
OPP charge one person following crash near Essex on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Source: OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- A collision between two pickup trucks near Essex sent one person to hospital.
The crash happened Thursday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 15 and Essex Road 12.
OPP say a passenger in one of the vehicles was sent to hospital with minor injuries.
A 28-year-old driver from Essex was charged with failing to yield to traffic on through highway.
A stop sign at the intersection also had to be replaced.