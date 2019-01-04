

CTV Windsor





Members of Windsor Fire and Rescue are mourning the death of one of their own.

CTV Windsor has confirmed firefighter Wesley Orr died while visiting Blue Mountain near Collingwood.

Police say a 25-year-old man died after trying to climb the outside wall of a building at Blue Mountain Village around 3 a.m. Friday.

Police believe the man lost his footing and fell to the ground.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

While police did not identify the victim, members of the fire department have confirmed it was Orr.

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow WFRS wishes to announce the sudden passing of Firefighter Wesley Orr early this morning just shy of his 26th birthday. Please keep Wesley and his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time of grief. *JL — Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) January 5, 2019

In a Facebook post on the Windsor Firefighters page, a message was posted.

It said “We are saddened by the sudden loss of our fellow Windsor Firefighter, Wesley Orr, as the result of an unfortunate accident. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Police say an autopsy will be scheduled as the investigation is ongoing.