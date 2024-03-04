Driver charged after transport truck crash on Highway 401

A 43-year-old driver has been charged after a crash involving a transport truck on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

The Elgin County OPP (Chatham) Detachment responded to the single-vehicle collision on March 2 at 12:25 a.m.

#ElginOPP(CK Det.) investigated a collision on EB #Hwy401 on 02MAR'24 involving a transport. No injuries. 43y/o driver of St. Marys charged w/ Careless Driving. Driving is a complex task & needs your full attention. Ensure you're up to the task before getting behind the wheel^bp pic.twitter.com/xQipeZM7Xz — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 4, 2024

Police say the transport truck left the roadway, nearly colliding with a sign on the eastbound Highway 401 near the 81-kilometre marker.

The driver, and lone occupant, of the transport truck was not injured.

The eastbound Highway 401 was reduced to one lane temporarily in this section to allow for investigation and safe removal of the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 43-year-old of St. Marys, was charged with careless driving.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, who may have observed the vehicle prior to the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.