WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a driver was caught going 116 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/hr zone during a recent blitz.

The Windsor police traffic enforcement branch partnered with LaSalle police and Essex County OPP for the safe driving initiative on Thursday.

Police say they laid 153 charges, mostly for speeding.

The driver who was recorded going 56 kilometres over the limit was charged with stunt driving.