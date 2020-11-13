Advertisement
Driver caught going 56 km/hr over speed limit: Windsor police
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 11:32AM EST
A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a driver was caught going 116 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/hr zone during a recent blitz.
The Windsor police traffic enforcement branch partnered with LaSalle police and Essex County OPP for the safe driving initiative on Thursday.
Police say they laid 153 charges, mostly for speeding.
The driver who was recorded going 56 kilometres over the limit was charged with stunt driving.