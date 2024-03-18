WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Driver 'accidentally pressed on the gas' in Bulk Barn crash: police

    Windsor police say an elderly driver “accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake” and crashed into a bulk food store.

    At about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded after a vehicle struck the front of a business in the 4300 block of Walker Road.Cleanup is underway after a vehicle crashed into a Windsor, Ont. Bulk Barn store on March 16, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

    Police say the driver, an 84-year-old male, told officers that he accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake.

    No one was injured, but there was significant damage to the front of the building.Cleanup is underway after a vehicle crashed into a Windsor, Ont. Bulk Barn on March 16, 2024. (Source: Crystal Hughes-Stockford)

    At this time, police say no charges have been laid because of this collision.

    The store has since reopened.

