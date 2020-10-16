WINDSOR, ONT. -- Leamington’s Santa Claus Parade will look a little different this year.

Parade organizers say the floats will stay still and spectators drive around them.

“The Leamington District Chamber of Commerce again looks forward to bringing the annual Santa Claus Parade to the community, but in a different way this year,” says Chad Robinson, LDCC Christmas Parade Chair. “Every year, the community comes out in full force the night of the parade and from the comments coming in, this tradition will continue, of course, with a few COVID tweaks.”

The drive-thru event will be held in Point Pelee National Park on Nov. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Spectators can view the floats, mascots, clowns, elves, Mrs. Claus and Santa from their vehicles.

“Point Pelee is delighted to be able to showcase their park all while helping the community celebrate the Santa Claus Parade,” says Robinson.

There is no cost to enter the park, but the chamber strongly encourages attendees to bring a donation for the food bank and/or a toy for Toys for Tots which will be collected along the parade route. Children can bring their Santa letter to put in the mailbox and letters with return addresses will get a reply.

Families, clubs, organizations, and businesses can enter a float ahead of time, and people are allowed on the float if they are following COVID Protocols by physical distancing and wearing a mask.

The Chamber asks for confirmation of floats ahead of time as parade participants will be assigned spots by the size of the entries.

“Our plans, like so many of yours, have changed, and we welcome your participation. We are thrilled to bring this drive-thru experience and chance to see the magic of Santa in this new format. It’s all about the kids,” says Leamington District Chamber general manager Wendy Parsons.

Parsons said the chamber will continue with the parade, unless directed otherwise by health officials.

“We will brainstorm through challenges and seek creative ways to ensure the event will be safe and enjoyable,” says Parsons. “We could be told we have to cancel at a moment’s notice, so we must plan around those perimeters. We know our entrants have to rethink what they are doing this year, and we also know those who attend will appreciate the reimagined entries. We are so excited to see how this will come to fruition.”