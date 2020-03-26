WINDSOR, ONT. -- The cause of an early morning residential fire in Chatham-Kent is listed as undetermined.

Crews were called out to the 19,000 block of John Street in Cedar Springs at 12:30 a.m.

The fire was extinguished - but damage was listed at $80,000.

The house had working smoke alarms and there no injuries.

Chatham-Kent's fire chief says in the in the midst of the pandemic there's been a series of fires in the last two weeks.

Chief Chris Case is reminding residents to be extra vigilant to check and see that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working.