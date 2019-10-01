A 42-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly broke into a home and inappropriately touched a child, who was in bed sleeping.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion break and enter at a residence in the 2500 block of Lauzon Road on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m.

Investigation revealed that a man entered the residence and made his way to the bedroom of a sleeping child.

It was reported that the child was inappropriately touched in a sexual manner.

Police say the child was able to call for help.

An adult family member at the home, who was alerted to the commotion, went to the bedroom and confronted the suspect.

Police say a brief struggle ensued and the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The crime scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch attended the scene and arranged for members of the Forensic Identification Unit to process the scene.

Two people at the home were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, a suspect was identified.

Just before 8 a.m., patrol officers located and arrested the suspect without incident.

Jamie Tessier, 42, of Windsor, is charged with break and enter, sexual assault, sexual interference and two counts of assault.

The matter remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.