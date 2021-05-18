Advertisement
Successful weekend of bargaining: Unifor Local 195
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 8:36AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 18, 2021 8:37AM EDT
Emile Nabbout, president of Unifor Local 195, speaks at a rally calling on the government to implement changes to EI entitlements amid the COVID-19 pandemic on June 12, 2020. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Unifor local 195 is celebrating a successful weekend of negotiations.
The union has ratified all agreements with the Flex-N-Gate Howard facility, Central Stamping, KB Components and Lakeside Plastics by more than 70 per cent.
Local 195 says it’s proud of the job well done by its bargaining committee, especially amid the challenges brought on by COVID-19 and the global microchip shortage.
The union hopes to negotiate its first contract with toilet seat manufacturer, Centoco Plastics.