WINDSOR -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says another person has died related to COVID-19 in the region and there are seven new cases.

According to numbers released Tuesday morning, the total has reached 977, including 497 people who have recovered.

One of the new cases was a migrant worker and six were in the community.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the latest death is a woman in her 70s with comorbidities. She was a resident in a long-term care facility.

The number of deaths in Windsor-Essex has reached 66. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes. Only two long-term care facilities are still experiencing outbreaks.

Ahmed says the health unit will no longer be releasing daily numbers for tests and pending results. They will still release the number of positive cases in the community.

He says some partners, such as the hospital, are doing their own tests, so it would be hard to keep the total updated.

In Chatham-Kent, a total of 146 people have tested positive for COVID-19.