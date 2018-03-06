

CTV Windsor





More than 50 charges were handed out during a traffic blitz by Windsor Police and the Ministry of Transportation.

Police say officers inspected 26 commercial vehicles during the joint forces initiative on March 3.

Police say they laid 57 charges for various offences ranging from distracted driving to failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Sergeant Steve Betteridge says they also handed out several charges to vehicles that did not meet safety requirements for the road.