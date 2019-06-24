

A 20-year-old Windsor man is facing drug-related charges after a routine vehicle stop downtown.

On Sunday around 3:30 a.m., officers were on routine patrol in the downtown area on bicycle.

An officer noticed a silver BMW at the intersection of Bruce Avenue and Park Street West being operated by a man believed to be a suspended driver.

Officers conducted a vehicle stop and identified the driver.

During the interaction, officers say they saw an open bottle of alcohol and a quantity of suspect illicit drugs inside the vehicle.

The driver was placed under arrest without incident.

A search of the driver and vehicle resulted in the seizure of further illicit drugs.

As a result of the investigation officers seized:

32 packages of suspected cannabis (approximately 1700 grams - with packaging)

2 half empty bottles of alcohol

25.8 grams of suspected cocaine (with bag)

a number of cell phones

3 bottles containing suspected codeine

110 suspected Ecstacy pills

a quantity of Canadian currency

Daniel Esliger, 20, of Windsor, is facing numerous charges including driving while suspended, driving with unsealed container of liquor, and numerous charges related to drug possession for the purpose of trafficking / distributing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.