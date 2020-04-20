A dream wedding for a cross-border love story is put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsorite Keith Postma was planning to say “I do” to the love of his life, Trenton, Mich. resident Dawn Lang, this summer. However, the restrictions around COVID-19 are putting those plans on hold.

“I miss her and soon hopefully all this will pass,” says Postma. He’s not able to see his fiancée in-person as Canada and the United States extend the closure of the border till at least May 20.

“We can’t visit each other at all. We FaceTime or just talk to each other on the phone. I have not seen him in a month,” says Lang.

The two met through their passion for boating at a Michigan yacht club in 2014.

“We travel everywhere together cause we have all the same friends, we do all the same things, we get along really great,” Lang says.

Fast forward to Valentines Day this year, Postma popped the question.

“I gave her a bunch of gifts for Valentines Day. The last gift I told her I had to open it, it was a ring and that’s when I asked her to marry me,” recalls Postma.

The new engaged couple was planning on hosting a wedding with all their friends and family in June. They’re hoping the pandemic will pass by the end of summer, so they can still hold their dream wedding at a yacht club, where their love story first began.

"Love is not cancelled"

Windsor wedding planner Jeanne Eid had to postpone 15 weddings this season due to the pandemic.

“With COVID 19, instead of planning events we are un-planning, it’s a unfamiliar place. Our job is based on the need for people to gather and assemble,” she says.

None of her clients have cancelled their weddings. Instead they are postponing them to the end of this year and 2021. She says many wedding vendors will be struggling to keep open this season but once the pandemic is over, they will be overloaded with a backlog of both postponed and new weddings.

“I tell all my clients, you will get married, and we are here for you,” says Eid. “Love is not cancelled.”