Downtown Windsor passport office remains closed. Here’s where to go

The Windsor Service Canada Centre – Passport Services office remains closed, but there are options for people looking for passport services.

The location at 100 Ouellette Avenue, Suite 503 had to close last week. A statement to media on Monday said “Service Canada continues to work closely with the landlord on a resolution.”

The Windsor Service Canada Centre at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 103, is open and is temporarily offering full passport service, including 10-day service and urgent travel intake.

There is also a Leamington Service Canada Centre that offers passport services at 26 Setterington St. in Leamington.