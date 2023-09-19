Windsor

    • Downtown Windsor passport office remains closed. Here’s where to go

    Passport

    The Windsor Service Canada Centre – Passport Services office remains closed, but there are options for people looking for passport services.

    The location at 100 Ouellette Avenue, Suite 503 had to close last week. A statement to media on Monday said “Service Canada continues to work closely with the landlord on a resolution.”

    The Windsor Service Canada Centre at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 103, is open and is temporarily offering full passport service, including 10-day service and urgent travel intake.

    There is also a Leamington Service Canada Centre that offers passport services at 26 Setterington St. in Leamington.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News