Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Markets holds final market of the season

The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market has officially come to an end for the year.

The market puts an array of small businesses all in one place offering fresh produce, great food, and unique items all with local flair.

The market ran every Saturday and has been doing so since April 2.

Saturday, Dec. 10 was the market’s final day open for 2022.

Vendors say events like this are much needed, now more than ever, due to inflation having a major impact on small businesses.

One of the owners of Little Foot Foods tells CTV News unlike in previous years running a small business today is a whole new world.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, everybody really banded together and the farmers market was very busy. Everybody’s shops were busy,” Rob Myers said. “Now that the recession is starting to kick in and people have less money in their pockets, everybody has to be more cost-conscious which we’re very aware of.”