Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Markets holds final market of the season
The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market has officially come to an end for the year.
The market puts an array of small businesses all in one place offering fresh produce, great food, and unique items all with local flair.
The market ran every Saturday and has been doing so since April 2.
Saturday, Dec. 10 was the market’s final day open for 2022.
Vendors say events like this are much needed, now more than ever, due to inflation having a major impact on small businesses.
One of the owners of Little Foot Foods tells CTV News unlike in previous years running a small business today is a whole new world.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, everybody really banded together and the farmers market was very busy. Everybody’s shops were busy,” Rob Myers said. “Now that the recession is starting to kick in and people have less money in their pockets, everybody has to be more cost-conscious which we’re very aware of.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Efforts to protect nature at COP15 will fail without Indigenous people, leaders say
The world won't succeed in halting biodiversity loss without Indigenous participation and leadership, according to leaders attending a major United Nations conference in Montreal. Jennifer Corpuz, an Indigenous lawyer from the Philippines, said Indigenous people around the world have long been the best guardians of nature.
LeBron James and Billie Jean King lead tributes to American journalist Grant Wahl
The death of prominent journalist Grant Wahl at the World Cup in Qatar has led to an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world, with NBA star LeBron James and tennis great Billie Jean King leading the tributes to the American.
Planning a holiday feast? Be prepared for the sticker shock, experts say
Canadians celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will see an increase in prices for their favourite holiday meals. Staples like pasta, carrots, plantains and turkey have increased year-over-year, according to an analysis on CTVNews.ca of the latest inflation data.
FIFA place memorial to American writer Grant Wahl at World Cup game
American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honoured with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England.
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian struck in Waterloo: Police
Police are continuing to investigate a collision in Waterloo involving a motor vehicle and a 72-year old man.
-
Woolwich Township collision involving a parked car sends two to hospital
Two people were sent to hospital following a collision in Woolwich Township police say involved one car striking another parked vehicle, pinning both of the victims.
-
Friday night pharmacy robbery in Kitchener
Pharmacies continue be targeted by thieves in Waterloo Region, with a location in Kitchener the latest to be subjected to a robbery.
London
-
It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.
Tying the knot atop a parade float. A couple from the Ailsa Craig ,Ont. area, north of London, took their vows during the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday morning.
-
OPP seize more than $18K in drugs and stolen items during Exeter, Ont. bust
More than $18,000 in stolen goods and drugs was seized Tuesday during a stolen property investigation in Exeter.
-
Stolen vehicle crashes into police cruiser, multiple charges laid
Three people are facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing a stolen pickup truck into a police cruiser at a break and enter call.
Barrie
-
Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
-
Identities of two victims of Barrie pedestrian collision confirmed
The identities of two victims seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while on their way to a Barrie Colts' game have been confirmed.
-
Santa helps Oro-Medonte firefighters spread holiday safety tips
While it may be his busiest time of year, Santa Claus spared a few minutes to help some local firefighters spread a critical message ahead of the holidays.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal house fire in Timmins overnight
Timmins Police say a Timmins couple died in an overnight fire at a Mountjoy Street South residence.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Sudbury-area dog becomes TikTok star in her new role
A Sudbury-area dog has gone viral in her new role as big sister. Her parents trained Lucy to help and involve her as they raise newborn baby twin girls.
Ottawa
-
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
-
No injuries after gazebo fire in Beacon Hill North
Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after a gazebo caught fire Saturday morning in Beacon Hill North.
-
CHEO calls in reinforcements and a handshake symbol on a parking spot: Top five stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Toronto
-
Police identify man shot dead outside Mississauga roller rink
Police have identified the man shot and killed outside of a popular roller rink in Mississauga earlier this week.
-
Two people dead in early morning fire in Mississauga
Two people have died in an early morning fire in Peel Region.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Montreal
-
Midget hockey player speaks out after alleged racial slur at game prompts brawl
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game in the Montreal area.
-
Efforts to protect nature at COP15 will fail without Indigenous people, leaders say
The world won't succeed in halting biodiversity loss without Indigenous participation and leadership, according to leaders attending a major United Nations conference in Montreal. Jennifer Corpuz, an Indigenous lawyer from the Philippines, said Indigenous people around the world have long been the best guardians of nature.
-
Driver flees on foot after police chase in Vaudreuil-Dorion ends in crash
A spectacular overnight police chase to intercept a driver in his 20s forced the closure of Highway 20 in the Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. area by Saturday morning. The driver was arrested and remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Atlantic
-
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
-
'Something has to change': Criticism for N.S. Workers' Compensation Board after injured worker speaks out about delays
Harsh criticism is being directed towards the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia after a worker who was paralyzed on-the-job spoke out about the delays he's experiencing when it comes to receiving support.
-
Maritime woman shares details of her struggle with stiff person syndrome
Céline Dion, the award-winning singer best-known for her hit “My Heart Will Go On,” has gone public with her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, which impacts one in every one million people.
Winnipeg
-
Unidentified woman dead after early morning crash: Police
A woman is dead after a crash in the northwest part of Winnipeg overnight.
-
'It's so special': St. James Civic Centre renamed after Winnipeg Jets legend
The St. James Civic Centre arena has a new name and some new artwork to go along with it.
-
Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1
CHICAGO (AP) -- Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.
Calgary
-
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incident
Edmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.
-
2 Calgary organizations team up to host event for city's most vulnerable
A new effort was held Friday to help the community's most vulnerable.
-
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup quarterfinal victory over Portugal
Ecstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team's historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup.
Edmonton
-
'One of those gosh darn decisions': $50M ask for Valley Zoo upgrades slashed in half by council
The Edmonton Valley Zoo will receive only half of the requested money from city council to renew existing infrastructure and meet licensing requirements.
-
Edmontonians run with Santa to support the Salvation Army
Santa and his elves were running in Hawrelak Park Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army and its Christmas campaign.
-
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
Vancouver
-
As much as 25 cm of snow forecast for Whistler North, freezing rain possible in Fraser Valley
Snowfall and wind warnings are in place for East Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and Whistler, as the region deals with heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds.
-
BCCDC says flu surge is stabilizing after 6 kids die, but surgeon is alarmed
A British Columbia pediatric cardiac surgeon is calling for more transparency and urgency from public officials after the flu-related deaths of at least six children and youth in the province this season.
-
Victim of fatal Surrey stabbing was a mother; investigators confirm husband arrested then released
Homicide detectives are publicly identifying the woman who was stabbed to death in Surrey Wednesday night, and CTV News has learned she was a mother.