Downtown Windsor councillor not running for re-election or mayor

Downtown Windsor councillor not running for re-election or mayor

Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, July , 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, July , 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver