Employers across Chatham-Kent are looking for students to round out their workforce at an upcoming job fair.

The Chatham-Kent Employment Resource Centre and the Chatham-Kent Workforce Planning Board are planning the second annual Youth Summer Job Fair on Wednesday, June 20.

The event will run from 2-6 pm at the Chatham Cultural Centre (75 William Street North) in Studio One. Fourteen local employers will be on site looking to fill over 210 positions.

Students and job seekers can register for updates and helpful suggestions on how to be successful at a job fair through the Eventbrite link: www.eventbrite.ca/e/june-20-youth-job-fair-tickets-45800968931

“Summer employment is essential for our youth,” says CKWPB project manager Kristy Jacobs. “These summer opportunities give students connections to the workforce and allow them to start building the work experience portion of their resumes.”

Students and job seekers are encouraged to visit their local Employment Resource Centre, 240 King Street West, in Chatham, (Monday to Friday 8:30 – 4:30), or 60 McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg (8:30-12:00 and 1:00 to 4:00) to create or polish their resume, and prepare for those on the spot job interviews.

Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed to impress with resume in hand.

Employers confirmed for the job fair include:

• Scribendi Inc.

• WR Detasseling

• Subway

• Environmental Services Inc. / US Ecology

• Nettleton Detasseling

• The Municipality of Chatham-Kent

• Village on the Ridge

• YA - Canada

• Canadian Army Reserve

• Canadian Armed Forces Recruiting London

• South Kent Corn Crew

• Presteve Foods Limited