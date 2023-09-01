Downtown drug investigation leads to $53,000 in drugs seized

Windsor police have arrested a suspect and seized over $53,000 in illicit drugs after an investigation downtown.

In August, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a male suspect believed to be trafficking drugs out of a downtown residence.

Investigators applied for and were granted a Controlled Drug and Substance Act warrant for the residence.

On Aug. 31, the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) executed the warrant at the residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Ave. Officers seized 209.5 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of cocaine and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine. They also recovered $5,835 in Canadian and U.S. currency, dog spray, and four digital scales.

The 29-year-old suspect was located and arrested in the 200 block of Erie Street E. He has been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.