Downtown businesses and BIA embrace University of Windsor taking over Ouellette Ave. building

There are vacancies and lease signs that could be on the verge of disappearing at 300 Ouellette Avenue.

“Some vacant space in here that's been vacant for a dozen years or ten years,” said Brian Yeomans, Chair of the Downtown BIA. “A little frustrating. To see it change hands into an organization that is going to do something with it is great news.”

University officials could not be reached Wednesday for comment but the building was sold to the university for $6.7 million. There is no word on what the building might be used for but it is situated next door to the university’s School of Creative Arts.

Yoemans expects the positive momentum to continue in downtown Windsor as for sale and lease signs make way for new business and activity in the downtown core.

“Scotiabank was sold,” he said. “There's properties that are selling left and right and there's development happening.”

Developers like Rhys Trenhaile are investing in the revival with three projects on the go in the core with a mix of retail on the main floors and residential apartments on the upper floors.

“Downtown cores cannot not just survive but thrive without residential density and Windsor is finally getting to that point and kudos to the city because most cities haven't figured it out yet,” he said.

Trenhaile says developers are snapping up available building but feels there will be a shift in how the need for residential units is accommodated.

“And I really feel the next step that you're going to see is as we exhaust those buildings downtown you're going to see people building from scratch,” he said.

According to Yeomans 20 new businesses opened in the downtown core during the pandemic which many feel bodes well for continued revival.

“We're really excited to see those people motivated to fill their space,” said Yeomans.