WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Down 3-0 is not new for former Windsor Spitfire Adam Henrique

    Edmonton Oilers' Adam Henrique (19) celebrates his goal during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers in Edmonton, Friday, June 21, 2024. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Edmonton Oilers' Adam Henrique (19) celebrates his goal during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers in Edmonton, Friday, June 21, 2024. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    It's winner-take-all tonight in Florida as the Edmonton Oilers try to become the the first Canadian NHL team to win a championship since the early 1990s.

    The Florida Panthers took a commanding three-games-to-none lead earlier in the series but Edmonton battled back to force tonight's Game 7.

    Narly the entire hockey world left the Oilers for dead after Game 3, but this isn't new to Oilers centre Adam Henrique — he has experience digging out of a deep playoff hole.

    Trailing 3-0 in the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference final in 2010, his Windsor Spitfires won four straight over the Kitchener Rangers before eventually claiming their second straight Memorial Cup.

    "It's never fun being down," Henrique said. "When you're down three, your back's against the wall. Everybody counts you out. But the belief within the group feels similar to what I've been through before. We're unwavered.

    "We just keep pushing, keep playing hockey. And I think most of all, everybody's just having a lot of fun."

    Only one team has ever come back from three games to none in the finals to win the Cup — the Toronto Maple Leafs, in 1942.

    Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. in Sunrise, Florida.

    — With files from The Canadian Press

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Vehicle fire and collision in south London result in charges

      A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.

    • Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

      A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News