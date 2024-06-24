Down 3-0 is not new for former Windsor Spitfire Adam Henrique

It's winner-take-all tonight in Florida as the Edmonton Oilers try to become the the first Canadian NHL team to win a championship since the early 1990s.

The Florida Panthers took a commanding three-games-to-none lead earlier in the series but Edmonton battled back to force tonight's Game 7.

Narly the entire hockey world left the Oilers for dead after Game 3, but this isn't new to Oilers centre Adam Henrique — he has experience digging out of a deep playoff hole.

Trailing 3-0 in the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference final in 2010, his Windsor Spitfires won four straight over the Kitchener Rangers before eventually claiming their second straight Memorial Cup.

"It's never fun being down," Henrique said. "When you're down three, your back's against the wall. Everybody counts you out. But the belief within the group feels similar to what I've been through before. We're unwavered.

"We just keep pushing, keep playing hockey. And I think most of all, everybody's just having a lot of fun."

Only one team has ever come back from three games to none in the finals to win the Cup — the Toronto Maple Leafs, in 1942.

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. in Sunrise, Florida.

— With files from The Canadian Press