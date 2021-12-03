Double fatal crash closes Highway 77 in Leamington

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex County OPP have closed a section of a Leamington road after a crash that killed two people.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 77, north of County Road 14 at 5:38 a.m. Friday.

Police say two occupants of the one of the involved vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the victims is being withheld until next-of-kin are notified.

Highway 77 between Mersea Road 8 and Mersea Road 10 is blocked in both directions. The closure is expected to last several hours.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) with the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team remain on scene.

Further details will be provided when available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

