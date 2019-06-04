

CTV Windsor





Jurassic Park gets a second shot in Canada’s south.

Organizers say another outdoor viewing party at Charles Clark Square is planned as the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

An estimated 2,700 people watched Game 2 at the first Windsor Jurassic Park on Sunday night.

A handful of donors have stepped up to help host Jurassic Clark 2.0.

Before they stepped forward, organizer Renaldo Agostino said the event may not happen again.

Agostino went before Windsor city council Monday night looking for a financial boost to pull off subsequent events at the same venue. He says the first event cost roughly $10,000 to execute, with some funding from LiUNA, Unifor, TWEPI and the Downtown Windsor BIA to offset costs.

Agostino was hoping the city would kick in some funding, indicating in many other cities across Canada, the municipalities actually host the events.

After rejecting a bid to provide $10,000 to offset costs associated with hosting the event, council agreed to waive the permit fees for the use of Charles Clarke Square, a $650 per-event cost.

CTV’s Rich Garton is working on the story today and will have more on event details and logistics.