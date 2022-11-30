Don’t let a Grinch steal your Christmas this year, tips to dissuade porch pirates

Ontario Provincial Police are offering tips for residents to ensure you don’t fall victim to a holiday Grinch this season.

While online shopping can be helpful for finding the perfect gift, it also makes it easy for that gift to fall into the wrong hands — porch pirates.

To ensure thieves aren’t nabbing any packages from your doorway this festive season, OPP has the following tips:

Request a signature on delivery.

Ship the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home.

Arranged to have packages delivered to your workplace - if your employer allows it.

Track your delivery online so you know when they're slated to arrive and plan to be home when the package is delivered.

Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance is in effect.

Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door.

Choose in-store or curbside pickup.

OPP remind residents if packages are stolen from your home, to report the incident to local police and the company that delivered your purchase.

Police say reporting the crime gives police valuable information about potential theft trends in your area and can dedicate resources to problem areas.

To contact your local OPP detachment, call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).