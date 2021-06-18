WINDSOR, ONT. -- Thousands of additional residents in Windsor-Essex will be eligible to book their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting Saturday at 8 a.m.

“Your best option is to use the online system. If you are calling in they use the same system so you won’t get ahead of the cue,” says medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed Friday. “Leave the phone line system for those who either don’t have access to a computer or do not know how to book on the computer.”

An estimated 60,000 people received their first dose between April 18 and May 9. These individuals will be able to start booking their second dose Saturday.

This comes a few days earlier than the rest of the province who are eligible to begin booking as of Monday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit advises the public to practive patience over the weekend.

“We are getting plenty of vaccines,” says Ahmed. “Don’t freak out even if you can’t book the appointment right away. Everyone will get the vaccine.”

You can book your appointment here.