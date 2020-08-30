WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham man is facing criminal harassment as well as drug and weapon-related charges after allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a domestic dispute involving a man and women. The man was accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend and was arrested for multiple counts of criminal harassment.

Police say they searched the man after his arrest and found a switchblade, an amount of suspected fentanyl, baggies, a scale and baking powder.

The man was additionally charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of weapon contrary to order, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.

Police say the man was held in cells pending a bail hearing.