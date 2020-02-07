WINDSOR, ONT. -- They’re called goose dogs and the Town of Tecumseh hopes its four-legged staffers will help with geese control in Lakewood Park.

Apollo, Archer, Aura, Brigid, Celeste and Evelyn from Caora Border Collies in Leamington, were on the job this week to disrupt geese that settle in the park.

The dogs work off leash and are identifiable by their reflective vests that say goose dog.

The town asks that nobody interfere with the dogs and their handlers while they are at work. They also ask dog owners to keep their pets on a leash.

“We have heard input from the public that uses Lakewood Park and those residents that live along the park that goose control needs to be a priority,” says Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara.

“This method is harmless for the geese and works much more effectively than other measures.”The six dogs will work one at a time during various time periods at the park.

The town says the dogs use a “stalk and stare” method which mimics the behaviour of wild predators.

The dogs do not touch the geese or harm nests or goslings, their method is herding and they circle back to their handler after pushing the geese out of the area.

The program will run for the next three months and will then be reviewed.