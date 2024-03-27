Does Windsor have one of the worst roads in Ontario? Time to vote

WINDSOR
    CAA has launched its annual Worst Roads campaign and is giving people the chance to voice their concerns about bad roads in their communities.

    According to a survey by CAA South Central Ontario, 84 per cent of its members are worried about the state of roads, with 42 per cent of those experiencing damge to their vehicles.

    "We encourage all Ontarians to vote for their worst roads and join the community of drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians committed to improving and actively working to help make our roads safer for all," said Assistant Vice President Teresa Di Felice.

    In 2023, several Windsor roads were included on the regional list of worst roads, including Lauzon Parkway, Tecumseh Road East, University Avenue West and Sandwich Street.

     

    2023 Top 10 worst roads in Ontario 

    1. Barton St East, Hamilton
    2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
    3. County Road 49, Prince Edward
    4. Carling Avenue, Ottawa
    5. Finch Avenue West, Toronto
    6. Laclie Street, Orillia
    7. Steeles Avenue East, Toronto
    8. Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton
    9. Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto
    10. Hurontario Street, Mississauga 

