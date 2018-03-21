

CTV Windsor





Dodge Viper enthusiasts have a chance to own a piece of history of the super sports car.

The Conner Avenue assembly plant in Detroit - former production home of the Viper - is being converted into a company meeting and display centre for 400 concept and historic vehicles.

To help free up space, the automaker is auctioning off more than 1,800 Viper items, including signed hoods, prints, posters and coffee mugs. Proceeds will go to the Southeastern United Way of Michigan.

Some items are also related to the Plymouth Prowler, which ended production in 2002.

Production of the Viper came to an end in August.

The online auction wraps up April 13.

A link to the site is attached to this story.