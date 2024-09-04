WINDSOR
Windsor

    • New executive director welcomed at Salvation Army Windsor

    Jason Linton, the new executive director of the Salvation Army Windsor. (Source: Salvation Army Windsor) Jason Linton, the new executive director of the Salvation Army Windsor. (Source: Salvation Army Windsor)
    Share

    A new executive director has been welcomed at the Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope.

    Jason Linton was appointed to the role, effective in August.

    “We are thrilled to welcome Jason as our new executive director,” said Gerry Pocock, community council chair.

    “His extensive leadership experience and deep passion for our mission makes him the ideal candidate to lead the organization into the future.”

    The Salvation Army said Linton brings significant experience within non-profit and charitable sectors. He also has a Human Relations background.

    “I truly value and am honoured to be chosen as the new executive director and am so very excited to be part of such critical services in the Windsor community,” said Linton.

    “I am keenly aware of the impact this work has on our clients and children, but also understand many of the challenges it can bring. It is not easy work, but the resilience, resolve and desire to help those in need makes working for the Salvation Army more than just a job.”

