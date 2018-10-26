

CTV Windsor





Some alarming stats from the OPP Essex County Traffic Management Unit.

Police say a total of 330 charges were laid during Project “STATS” – also known as Stop Texting and Travel Safely – to combat distracted driving in local communities.

On Monday and Tuesday of this week, the OPP's Highway Safety Division (HSD) along with Essex TMU officers conducted "aircraft intercept patrols" along the 401 corridor and Highway 3.

They stopped 41 passenger and commercial motor vehicles, and issued 27 speeding charges.

Eleven drivers were charged with following too closely, and there were 11 other highway traffic act tickets issued.

Essex County OPP Detachment Commander Glenn Miller says even though the campaign has ended, they will continue to crack down on distracted driving.

“You will continue to see throughout our policing area a strict level of enforcement by all OPP officers particularly in those areas in which personal injury and fatal collisions are occurring,” says Miller.“The current fines are expensive and will rise even further in 2019. I urge all motorists to comply with our traffic laws for arriving safely at your intended destination is our goal as well."

The OPP say it is also arranging visits to local schools to educate area high school students on the importance of driving safely.