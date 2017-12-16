

A Wallaceburg woman is charged with assault with a weapon following a dispute over a shopping cart.

Chatham-Kent police say a woman approached a neighbour on Wednesday to complain about a shopping cart that appeared to have been dumped in her yard in a housing complex.

Following a conversation, police say the 34-year-old woman struck the man in the head with a piece of wood and returned to her unit.

The man suffered a bump to the head.

The woman was arrested and taken to headquarters where she's being held for a bail hearing.

