Six players were released Friday from Canada's world junior hockey team roster, but Michael DiPietro, formerly of the Windsor Spitfires and now with the Ottawa 67s, cracked the squad as one of two goalies on Team Canada.

A strong showing in a 5-1 win playing against his fellow Team Canada hopefuls locked up the spot on the roster for DiPietro.

The Amherstburg native was the story turning away 32 of the 33 shots he faced, while making some key saves, including a massive sprawling stop in the second period to preserve the lead.

Eleven players have left the team in the past two days, with four cuts Thursday, six more Friday and the announcement that Ottawa Senators draft pick Alex Formenton is injured and not able to play in the tournament which starts Boxing Day in Vancouver.