WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Difficult' residential fire in Lakeshore Monday night

    Crews battle a fire at a home on County Road 46 near Manning Road on Jan. 29, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) Crews battle a fire at a home on County Road 46 near Manning Road on Jan. 29, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)
    Share

    A cause and damage estimate are still being worked out following a fire in Lakeshore Monday night.

    The call came in to a home on County Road 46 near Manning Road around 6:50 p.m.

    According to Chief Don Williamson, two stations responded and were on scene for about four hours.

    He called the blaze "difficult" because it was an older home that had ben renovated, adding, there were some double walls and extra ceilings.

    No injuries were reported and Williamson said the owner of the home is currently out of the country.

    Crews battle a fire at a home on County Road 46 near Manning Road on Jan. 29, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News