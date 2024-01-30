'Difficult' residential fire in Lakeshore Monday night

A cause and damage estimate are still being worked out following a fire in Lakeshore Monday night.

The call came in to a home on County Road 46 near Manning Road around 6:50 p.m.

According to Chief Don Williamson, two stations responded and were on scene for about four hours.

He called the blaze "difficult" because it was an older home that had ben renovated, adding, there were some double walls and extra ceilings.

No injuries were reported and Williamson said the owner of the home is currently out of the country.

Crews battle a fire at a home on County Road 46 near Manning Road on Jan. 29, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)