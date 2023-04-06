Detroit Tigers fans roaring across the border for home opener

Many Windsor baseball fans are heading across the border for the Detroit Tigers home opener today.

The Tigers take on the Red Sox, with the first pitch scheduled at 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

Opening day resembles more of a holiday as tens of thousands of people flock to downtown Detroit. Tailgating is a popular pre-game activity.

Transit Windsor expects to run its regular tunnel service, which operates on an hourly schedule, and there may not be additional resources for more rides.

Tyson Craig, Transit’s executive director, recommends if people need to take the bus, to leave early and be patient.

“We can't pull buses and drivers from regular weekday routes for the expected crowds attending a sporting event across the river,” he said.

PARKING DOWNTOWN DETROIT

With limited space on the Transit Windsor tunnel, many fans will be looking for parking near the ballpark. The City of Detroit says there are some expanded time limits for street parking and some street closings around Comerica Park.

Municipal Parking Information

These City of Detroit facilities will be open:

Ford Underground Garage at 30 E. Jefferson Ave. - Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m..

Eastern Market Garage at 2727 Riopelle

Parking Enforcement

Motorists may pay for up to four hours at parking meters using Municipal Parking kiosks or the Park Detroit app. Through the app, individuals can extend their time at meters remotely and receive mobile alerts prior to their time expiring.

Save your Spot with New Park Detroit App

The parking app also allows individuals to pay for parking in garages and lots in advance. For more information, or to download the new app, go to parkdetroit.us.

Parking Reminders

Illegally parked vehicles (in No Parking or Standing areas, handicap areas, near fire hydrants, blocking driveways, etc.) will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists are also encouraged to: