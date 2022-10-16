Detroit marathon welcomes back Canadians

Detroit Free Press Marathon officials were happy to welcome back all things Canada Sunday.

“Couldn't be more happy after a two-year absence,” said race VP and executive director Aaron Velthoven.

Americans, like Erica Hicks, missed their Canadian friends.

“It was a big miss so I'm happy that part is back,” she said.

Canadians were also happy to be back.

“It is very much nice to be back in the atmosphere and all of the hustle and bustle that a morning entails,” said Janet Maceroni of Essex County.

Windsor’s Lily Desamito was part of a group of runners returning after the two-year pause.

"We're excited. I brought a couple of my friends. First timers," she said.

There were many first-timers including Tim Muldoon who trekked in from Wisconsin.

“I mentioned we were going to Canada for a few miles and they were like 'It's that close" I'm like, ‘yeah, it's only a bridge away,’” said Muldoon.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk was at the start line with a horn blaster helping to launch runners towards the Ambassador Bridge. His Liberal government and race officials were hoping the race would return to its international roots.

“We had this date circled on our calendar literally for months and we were just delighted to see all the border measures lifted just in time. This was awesome,” he said.

“ArriveCan certainly presented challenges. Any more complexity and requirements for the runners can be a deterrent. Simpler is always better you know,” added Velthoven.

Congrats to the 19,000 runners & 4,000 volunteers of the bi-national Detroit #FreePressMarathon! Unforgettable honour to rep 🇨🇦 at the start and finish line. A great race - and an even better symbol of enduring friendship and peace between neighbours. Loved every minute & smile! pic.twitter.com/QXNCC11Muj — Irek Kusmierczyk (@Irek_K) October 16, 2022

Runners, like Amanda Rohta, were happy to be able to enjoy the full experience of the marathon once again.

“The sunrise over the bridge is the best thing in the world and getting to run the only mile in the world underwater is pretty awesome too,” she said.

Once on the Canadian side, Americans made their way down Riverside Drive and were cheered along the way to the tunnel.

About 119,000 people participated in this year’s marathon.

