WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ford Fireworks in Detroit will go off at a secret location as a televised-only show at the end of August.

The Parade Company says the 2020 display will take place on Monday, Aug. 31. The special broadcast on WDIV Local 4 will honor frontline workers and heroes of the COVID-19 crisis.

Organizers say in response to this unprecedented time and public safety as a top priority, Hart Plaza and other public spaces will not be open for viewing. Strict public safety guidelines will be communicated by state and city officials.

Viewers usually line up on both the Windsor and Detroit sides of the Detroit River downtown to view the annual show at the end of June. Due to the pandemic, crowds will not be allowed to gather this year.

The theme of this year’s show is “We Are One Together.”