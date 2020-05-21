WINDSOR, ONT. -- This year’s Ford Fireworks show will have a different feel to it.

In years past, thousands of people from both sides of the border enjoyed the show along Windsor’s riverfront, but Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says that may not be the case this year.

“I am still concerned that we don’t know what the situation looks like in August.”

The city of Detroit announced Wednesday the show will take place Monday, Aug. 31, and will be televised only. Hart Plaza will be closed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahmed spoke to city officials Wednesday night regarding this year‘s show.

“We will be connecting with them to have a strategy in place weighing all the options and consider all the options that are available for us,” says Ahmed.

Current rules from the provincial government don’t allow for public gatherings of more than five people.

“What could happen in the future, I don’t know, if the province comes back and maybe loosen those restrictions,” says Ahmed.

The medical officer of health also believes the decrease or increase of COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex over the summer will be a factor in how the event will be planned in Windsor.

“I think we need to be careful in how we are behaving and acting in the community.”

The Ford Fireworks show will be broadcast on WDIV.