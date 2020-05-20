WINDSOR, ONT. -- The 2020 Ford fireworks show has a new look and a new date.

Media reports out of Detroit say the event has been rescheduled for Mon. Aug. 3. Mayor Mike Duggan postponed the June 22 date over health concerns during the pandemic.

Hart Plaza will be closed to the public and the event will instead be televised.

As of news time, there was no word on how officials in Windsor will handle the event.