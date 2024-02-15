Despite ratifying new contract with city, Transit Windsor union says major problems need fixing

A top member of the union representing bus drivers across Canada said Windsor's transit service is the most defective in the country.

"I've been in the business for 35 years. Windsor has the worst run transit system I've ever come across," said Amalgamated Transit Union International Vice President Manny Sforza.

The comment comes just days after Transit Windsor drivers ratified a new contract with the City of Windsor. According to Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 616, the deal includes wage increases and improvements to benefits.

While the new contract addresses longstanding concerns from workers, ATU's international vice president said ongoing problems with Transit Windsor's operations make it difficult for riders to use the service.

According to Manny Sforza, Transit Windsor faced an issue rarely seen by other bus services across Canada late last year.

"We had a situation before Christmas where they didn't have enough tires in stock to replace old worn out tires on buses. As a result, you had a number of buses parked that should have been out on the road," said Sforza.

"There's no excuse for that. That is extremely shocking for a transit company,” he added.

Sforza said that issue has since been resolved but what hasn't been fixed are the some of the hoists — devices used to lift vehicles for maintenance purposes — in Windsor's transit garage.

Broken buses mean less of them running on the road, leading to riders waiting longer at their stop.

"If your hoists are down, you can't properly repair and maintain the fleet. Without a proper fleet, you can't provide service to the travelling public," Sforza said.

For the city's part, Mark Winterton, acting infrastructure commissioner, told CTV News Windsor six "portable" hoists were brought into the garage to allow for continued maintenance and repair work.

"We feel we're in good shape in the short term. Certainly, in the longer term this infrastructure will be upgraded, more modern infrastructure, that hopefully we'll be able to maintain for the foreseeable future," said Winterton.

Funding for this, and a number of other transit initiatives, is expected to come from $100 million which councillors approved to spend for Windsor's bus system in 2022.

He added 40 per cent of the $100 million will be covered by the federal government and 33 per cent will be funded by the provincial government.

That means the city would be on the hook for the remaining 27 per cent — or $27 million.

The money would be used for the development of a new east-end bus terminal starting in the fall, service delivery enhancements and an expansion of Windsor's existing bus garage.

"The idea of a completely new garage is a major capital expenditure with carries operating expenditures and the need for additional land. It's something that's not easily achieved with all of the pressures we're facing," said Winterton.

He added, "We think the expansion should address the needs of Transit Windsor users for the next couple decades."

Council voted to spend $100 million, in place of a full replacement of Windsor's transit garage. That was estimated to cost approximately $190 million.

"We'll see 18 new buses on the road this year. They're coming probably in the fall. We've got a couple of buses coming in today, I believe," said Winterton, who added it takes approximately one year for new buses ordered to arrive.

As for the union, officials said they want to see Transit Windsor do a better job communicating to riders whenever a bus is cancelled.

"People are heading to stops, not even sure if the bus is going to show up. People are waiting an extra long time, sometimes in cold temperatures, students, the elderly, young kids," said Sforza.

A Transit Windsor mobile app is available for riders to install on their phones. However, multiple riders told CTV News Windsor it is not entirely accurate and doesn't always inform riders if a bus is cancelled.