Despite being dubbed a ‘spa for reptiles,’ Reptilia gets no clarity about exotic animal exemption
Like an anaconda, the committee’s debate was long and full of twists and turns.
In the end however, city councillors on the Community and Protective Services Committee gave no clear indication if Reptilia will receive an exemption to London’s Animal Control Bylaw that prohibits the display of exotic animals.
More than 20 delegates registered to speak to the committee.
“A bylaw is a by-law is a bylaw. No, no,no!” asserted Londoner Carla Kuipers.
Marie Blosh argued that Reptilia’s decision to build its zoo before having an exemption should not influence the committee’s decision.
“They just came along, set up shop and now here they are saying ‘well, we’re here. Too bad, just go ahead and give us our exemption,’ ” said Blosh.
Reptilia urged committee members to consider the potential community benefits.
“It’s a good tourist attraction, it’s a strong education business, we’ve cooperated with every city we’ve been in,” said the President of Reptilia Brian Child.
The business is completing construction of a 30,000 sq.ft. reptile zoo inside Westmount Mall and is seeking an exemption to the municipal Animal Control Bylaw that prohibits exotic animals.
Reptilia previously appeared at city hall in 2018 and April 2022..
Coun. David Ferreira put forward a motion to “take no action” on the request for an exemption, “Council has already made their decision, we’ve had delegations come through and speak to this, so I would like to follow with that precedent,” he said.
What followed was a meandering debate.
“I wasn’t elected by the animals, I was elected by the people of London who want tourism to expand in London. Who want our businesses to thrive,” argued Coun. Susan Stevenson.
Coun. Sam Trosow warned the committee that an exemption for Reptilia would encourage other zoos to come to London and seek their own exemptions.
“We want an exemption for monkeys or whatever comes next. You are going to be setting a dangerous precedent,” Trosow added.
“Somehow in London there is a dark cloud of negativity that ‘oh my sky will fall!’ ” said Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen. “I’ve been through this facility and it is a veritable spa, a veritable spa for reptiles. That’s how well they’re treated.”
After receiving confidential legal advice behind closed doors, the motion to “take no action” was defeated by a vote of two to three with Councillors Stevenson, Rahman and Pribil opposed.
Seeming uneasy to recommend an outright exemption for Reptilia, the committee voted four to one (Stevenson opposed) to recommend asking city staff for an informational report including a review of other municipalities and potential bylaw amendments.
Staff said a report can be prepared for the committee’s meeting in January.
“We’ve come to a middle ground compromise of not rushing the bylaws to come back and asking for a staff report, also accompanied by what the bylaws would look like,” explained Coun. Elizabeth Peloza who chairs the committee.
Peloza anticipates another long and divisive debate on Dec. 13 when council will consider Reptilia’s exemption request or the committee’s recommendation for a staff report.
Reptilia expects construction of its facility in Westmount Mall to be completed near the end of December.
