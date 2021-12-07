Demand for Downtown Mission services increases as cold weather hits

Downtown Mission food bank volunteer, Catherine and interim executive director, Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Alana Hadadean/CTV Windsor) Downtown Mission food bank volunteer, Catherine and interim executive director, Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Alana Hadadean/CTV Windsor)

