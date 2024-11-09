WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Operations at Ambassador Bridge resume following increased police presence

    Windsor police on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation on Nov. 9, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation on Nov. 9, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police attended the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation Saturday.

    For several hours, they advised incoming traffic to Canada would be rerouted to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, but outgoing traffic to the United States was not affected.

    As of 3 p.m., border officials claimed normal operations of the bridge had resumed. 

    Windsor police have confirmed to CTV News that this is an active investigation and that there is no threat to the public.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

    Windsor police on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation on Nov. 9, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News