Operations at Ambassador Bridge resume following increased police presence

Windsor police attended the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation Saturday.

For several hours, they advised incoming traffic to Canada would be rerouted to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, but outgoing traffic to the United States was not affected.

As of 3 p.m., border officials claimed normal operations of the bridge had resumed.

Windsor police have confirmed to CTV News that this is an active investigation and that there is no threat to the public.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Windsor police on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation on Nov. 9, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)