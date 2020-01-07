Death at Windsor Assembly investigated by Ministry of Labour
Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 1:22PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 7, 2020 1:45PM EST
Windsor Assembly Plant employees at shift change in Windsor. Ont., on Friday, March 29, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- The death of a worker at the Windsor Assembly Plant is being investigated by the Ministry of Labour.
Ministry spokesperson Janet Deline confirmed a worker died at the plant. She tells CTV News the ministry was notified about the incident on Monday.
“It was reported a worker was found unconscious while sitting at a workstation,” said Deline in an email.
Deline says a ministry inspector was assigned and attended the scene.
“We are still waiting to determine if this incident is work related,” says Deline.
