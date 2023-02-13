Dead body found inside vehicle at Highway 401 On Route Service Centre

Elgin County OPP say a dead Tilbury resident was found inside a vehicle at an On Route Service Centre on the Eastbound Highway 401.

OPP started a death investigation after responding to the report of a suspicious vehicle on Feb. 11 around 9:46 a.m. in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich.

The responding officer discovered a deceased individual within the vehicle.

Police say the death has been determined to be non-suspicious.

The deceased has been identified as a 49-year-old resident of Tilbury.

